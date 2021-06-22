In recent weeks, Gaza has been under constant Israeli bombardment while Palestinian residents of the centuries-old Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem face evictions from their homes.

But nothing has changed between Israel and the UAE who signed a normalisation deal last year. Now, a private Israeli channel with strong connections with the country’s hardliner politician Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that it will open a media office in Dubai.

"In the last year, we have witnessed regional diplomatic changes that enable business ties and opportunities for partnerships," said Frank Melloul, chief executive of i24News, who is a Swiss-Israeli operator, and a former media adviser to the French government.

Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst, sees the move as an act to normalise relations further between the two countries, whose diplomatic relationship has been strengtened with the normalisation deal to almost a level of an alliance.

“Dubai is a very important and strategic city, where Israel wants to have influence and spread information to the Arab world. Dubai is both an international city and a media centre. Having an office there will make sure Israel has a voice within the Arab world,” Alhelou tells TRT World.

Dubai Media Incorporated, a state-owned media organisation, also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Israeli group, signalling that i24news’s UAE venture amounts to more than just a business opportunity.

i24news and the Dubai group will cooperate in various fields from media technology to content creation, connecting with each other through an optical line called “Fibre of Peace”, which will also allow information sharing between the Gulf and Israel.

“They [Israel and the UAE] have begun cooperating in all fields,” says Zeliha Khasman, a professor of international relations at the Near East University in Turkish Republic of North Cyprus. Media is a sector useful for both economic and political purposes, helping Israel develop “a positive image” across the Arab world, she says.

Reaching Arab audiences

Israel’s i24news, whose general content is broadcast in Arabic, English and French, aims to carry its content in the UAE through two Emirati telecom operators, Etisalat and DU.

“The establishment of our office in Dubai Media City gives us a strategic platform to expand our coverage of the Middle East right from the heart of the region's media industry hub," Melloul said.

The establishment of the Dubai office for i24news will give Israel a chance to spread its messages to Arab audiences, says Alhelou. “It will have a chance to defend itself against the Palestinian resistance,” the analyst views.

With this new media office, Israel will also have an opportunity to build on UAE-Israel normalisation and “influence other Arab countries” to come to terms with Tel Aviv, he adds.

“Israel wants normalisation with the whole Arab geography, as it did with the UAE. Although Arab-Israeli normalisation is very easy to be conducted in the UAE, it is very, very difficult for Israel to go through this process in other Arab regions, especially with its neighbors,” Khasman tells TRT World.