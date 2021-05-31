Breathless | Storyteller
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Breathless | StorytellerFollowing the deaths of his father and many others from his village, filmmaker Daniel Lambo sets off on a passionate quest to reveal the truth about the deadly asbestos industry.
Breathless | Storyteller
May 31, 2021

[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film will be removed on June 28.]

Director’s Note

By Daniel Lambo

I had a great childhood. I lived all my life in a wonderful small village in Belgium. Very green, great sports clubs, good schools. 200 meters from my home there was this big factory, Eternit. My father used to work there. I am really thankful for this. It paid for my food, clothes, my education.

My father even arranged for me to work in the factory during the holidays. Great! I could buy my first car.

But recently when friends started to get lung cancer, I discovered that my whole village is contaminated. Currently more than 100 people have died in my village. A good friend, Eric Jonckheere lost his father, mother and two brothers. He started a law suit against the factory. But why is he the only one?

Recommended

I’m facing a wall of silence in my village. Even my father, a former employee at the Eternit factory, refused to talk with me on camera. He recently died, leaving me with a lot of questions. How can I break this code of silence in my village? That is my personal reason to make this documentary.

During the research for this documentary, I realized that asbestos was not “a thing of the past.” When I met an Indian lawyer who wanted to start a law suit against Eternit, I discovered that asbestos was still being used and produced in many developing countries like Brazil and India. My personal story became a global story. The fight of workers and activists to ban asbestos globally became the second reason for me to make this documentary.

When I dug deeper and discovered the mechanisms that corporations use to continue producing products that kill, I decided to mix two genres of documentary making: the personal story and the essay documentary. I mixed my personal, emotional quest with facts, figures and talking heads. This hybrid strategy, to combine a character-driven approach with an issue-based story, was a true challenge for me as a filmmaker, to make a complex documentary that demands both left-brain analytical engagement and right-brain emotional immersion.

With this film, I want to shine a light on the hidden dangers of the asbestos industry, and by doing so I want to support the efforts of people fighting the asbestos industry.

Like the activists and lawyers that fight together in order to ban asbestos globally, I have a clear message that I want to spread with this film. How can we prevent companies polluting our environments for sheer profit?

I want to communicate a message of hope, as we show that people around the world are fighting the practices that I reveal throughout the film.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT. Live stream: https://bit.ly/2LDmffl

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion