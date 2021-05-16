Israeli warplanes have launched a series of new heavy air strikes at several locations of Gaza City early morning.

Explosions rocked the besieged Palestinian enclave from north to south for 10 minutes in an attack that was heavier and on a wider area, reports said on Monday.

Dozens of missiles crashed into different parts of the densely populated coastal territory, AFP journalists said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli air strikes on Gaza flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 civilians, officials said, making it the deadliest single attack since Israel began attacking the Palestinian enclave.

Sunday's strikes took the death toll in Gaza to at least 197, including dozens of women and children, with 1,230 people wounded. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

A rescuer could be seen shouting into a hole in the rubble. "Can you hear me?" he called out. "Are you OK?" Minutes later, first responders managed to pull a survivor out and carried him off on an orange stretcher.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 16 women and 10 children were among those killed, with another 50 people wounded in the attack, and said rescue efforts were still under way.

'Moments of horror'

As rescue workers were trying to recover bodies from rubble, Israeli warplanes dropped missiles near their locations. Rescue workers said they are being targeted as they carry out their operations.

The pre-dawn attacks were on houses in the centre of Gaza City, Palestinian health officials said. A spokesman for the Israeli military said he would look into these reports.

Palestinians working to clear rubble from a building wrecked in the air strikes recovered the bodies of a woman and man.

"These are moments of horror that no one can describe. Like an earthquake hit the area," said Mahmoud Hmaid, a father of seven who was helping with the rescue efforts.

"We were sleeping and then all of a sudden there were rockets raining down on us," said Lamia Al Koulak, 43, who lost siblings and their children in the dawn bombardment.

"The children were screaming. For half an hour we were bombarded without previous warning. We came out to find the building next door flattened. All the people under the rubble were simple people."

The situation is not getting any easier for people in Gaza as Israel continues its brutal violence against civilians, said journalist Nizar Sadawi who's reporting from the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu defends destroying media building

Later on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an end to seven days of violence was not imminent, despite diplomatic moves to restore calm.

"Our campaign against the terrorist organisations is continuing with full force," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

"We are acting now, for as long as necessary, to restore calm and quiet to you, Israel's citizens. It will take time."

He also defended targeting a high-rise building in Gaza that housed Associated Press and Al Jazeera, calling it "a perfectly legitimate target."

UNSC, OIC emergency meetings

The home of senior Hamas politician Yahya Sinwar was also destroyed on Sunday, in the third such attempted assassination by aerial bombardment.

Hamas has maintained steady fire of its homemade rockets into Israel, while affirming that it would not bow to efforts to subjugate the Palestinian population.

In response to the intensifying violence, the UN Security Council called for an urgent meeting while Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members condemned Israel's "barbaric aggression" after an emergency meeting.