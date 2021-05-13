Coinciding with Israel's assault on Gaza, violence is surging between Palestinians and Jews inside Israel, local media reports have showed.

On Wednesday night, Israeli far-right groups took to the streets across the country, clashing with security forces and Palestinians.

Police said they had responded to violent incidents in multiple towns, including Lod, Acre and Haifa.

Israeli television on Wednesday aired footage of a far-right mob beating a man they considered a Palestinian until he lay unconscious on his back in a street in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.

"The victim of the lynching is seriously injured but stable," Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital said, without identifying him.

WARNING: Videos embedded in this article contain footage that may be upsetting or disturbing.

Another video from the city showed dozens of right-wing Jews were rioting on Wednesday in Bat Yam, attacking and vandalising Palestinian businesses.

There are also reports of Jewish groups were rioting and attacking Palestinians in Tiberias on Wednesday.

A vehicle was attacked by Jews, with one person lightly hurt by rocks, Channel 12 reported. A policeman was also hurt while clashing with the rioters.

'Death to Arabs'

In the northern city of Acre, a Jewish man aged around 30 suffered a head injury on Wednesday after being pelted with rocks by Palestinian protestors, while Jewish protesters marched in the city, chanting “Death to Arabs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday in a video statement that the violence and chaos between Palestinians and Jews in recent days is “insufferable.”