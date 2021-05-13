The last 48 hours should be a lesson for US President Joe Biden’s administration: You can’t outrun history with good intentions.

What began years ago as a legal dispute over the right of Palestinians to avoid expulsion from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem has evolved, at this hour, to bombs dropped on Gaza by Israeli warplanes and rockets fired at Israel.

As of this writing, at least 83 Palestinians have been killed, among them 17 children, in Israeli strikes. Of those dead, only a few were members of militant leadership. At least 388 Palestinians have been injured. Rocket barrages fired from Gaza into Israel have killed at least seven people in Israel, including a five-year-old child. When you’re reading this, it’s likely those numbers will be higher. An Israeli ground invasion of Gaza may come soon.

On Wednesday night, Israeli police were unable or unwilling to stop Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel from beating each other in the streets. Israeli police assaulted Palestinians in the city Haifa, in majority Palestinian northern Israel.

Palestinians set fire to a synagogue in Lod, a farming town in majority Jewish central Israel. Israelis retaliated by burning a mosque in Lod. In Bat Yam, bands of Israelis carrying Israeli flags attacked their Palestinian neighbours and smashed Palestinian-owned storefronts.

A man was pulled out of his car by a Israeli mob presuming he was a Palestinian and severely beaten on live television. At least 400 people have been arrested in the riots and reprisals. After a vaccination campaign that saw coronavirus cases among Israelis plummet, authorities have put in place a curfew intended to quell communal violence.

None of these catastrophes were mentioned in a White House readout of a call on Wednesday between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden ‘’conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians,’’ the press release read. ‘’He also conveyed the United States’ encouragement of a pathway toward restoring a sustainable calm. He shared his conviction that Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith from around the world, must be a place of peace.’’

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Biden did not reveal much more than glum resignation to headlines he’d seen before, or enthusiasm for a pathway to ‘’restoring sustainable calm.’’

"My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory," Biden said.

That represents a fundamental misunderstanding of the horror here. Israel strikes carried out in the name of self-defence are stoking communal violence between Palestinian Muslim and Jewish citizens of Israel, tearing at Israeli civil society itself. Biden’s characterisation of the bombing campaign fails to appreciate the immediate and long term consequences, the broken lives that will be left by the bombing campaign or potential ground invasion.

Biden also ignores the reality that Israel remains responsible for the well-being of Palestinians in Gaza, and mischaracterises the territory as being separate from Israel. That assessment might have made some kind of sense before 1967, but after six decades of occupation or siege, the conflict has taken on the characteristics of a civil war. Treating it as a clash between equal states, where each can exercise their own right to self defence, is a recipe for continuing to fail to find diplomatic solutions.

There are basic steps the US can take to improve the precarious and impoverished situation of Palestinians, beyond restoring aid. Providing Palestinians surplus American coronavirus vaccines is one way to both save lives and build some measure of goodwill.

For now, however, the American public diplomacy achievements of the US are happening in spite of the White House and not because of it, carried out over sympathetic social media accounts, through a caucus of concerned congressional representatives and via viral interviews with Palestinians on American cable television.

Biden is likely incapable of honestly addressing the larger problem of Israeli democracy being broken, incapable of either forming a government or containing civil unrest boiling beneath the surface, pulled apart by partisan polarisation, tension between secular and religious factions in society and now marred by a new eruption of interethnic unrest. There’s an irony to this, perhaps, given that Biden was able to win his presidential election based on the promise of mending similar fissures in American society.

Violence flaring between citizens of Israel has created a new dimension of danger. It also undermines Israel’s message that it is the only functioning multiethnic democracy in the region. The hard-right turn of Israeli political discourse, amplified by the mind-altering effects of social media, turning every glance at a smartphone into a new psychological provocation.

The scenes of violence between Jewish and Palestinian Israelis a reminiscent of the Second Intifada two decades ago, an outbreak of bloodshed set off by chaos at Al Aqsa. In 2021, the widening conflagration came after days of chaos in occupied East Jerusalem when Israeli forces entered Al Aqsa firing tear gas.

The Biden Administration seems to have been caught off guard by the rapid escalation of violence, ironically enough in a place where rapid escalations of violence are common. Biden promised to reorient US foreign policy around human rights in order to shake off the transactional callousness of former President Donald Trump.

For Palestinians, Trump’s transactional callousness, his courting and Biden’s policy paralysis can have the same results, even if the tone of the official statements changes. Biden is sending a special envoy to Israel, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian affairs Hady Amr.

‘’What’s happening today in the occupied territory, including Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, is a real test of Biden’s government. While Biden shows that he prioritizes human rights in his foreign policy, his reaction should be more than just expressing concern over the escalation of violence,’’ Ramy Abdu, a Palestinian attorney and founder of Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, told TRT World.

‘’Today, more than ever, Biden has to demonstrate his will to be ‘committed to a world in which human rights are protected’ as he said. This does not happen with expressing concern but with taking tangible steps to condemn Israel’s actions in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The United States would contradict itself if it says it wants human rights in the centre of its foreign policy while it also allows the occupation and gross Israeli human rights violations to continue in Palestine.’’