India's coronavirus cases have climbed again, prompting the army to open up its hospitals in a desperate bid to control a massive humanitarian crisis created by an acute shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen.

With 386,452 new cases in 24 hours on Friday — a new global record — India now has reported more than 18.7 million since the pandemic began, second only to the United States.

The Health Ministry also reported 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 208,330. Experts believe both figures are an undercount, but it's unclear by how much.

Experts blamed the surge on new, more contagious virus variants and mass public gatherings such as political rallies and religious events that were allowed to continue.

Scientists demand data

Indian scientists appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly release virus data that would allow them to save lives.

India's pandemic response has been marred by insufficient data and the online appeal — signed by over 350 scientists on Friday afternoon — asks government to release data about the sequencing of virus variants, testing, recovered patients and how people were responding to vaccines.

The appeal urged the government to widen the number of organisations sequencing the virus to study its evolution, and also increase the number of samples being studied.

Citizens cry out for help

Battling to find hospital beds, distraught people are flooding social media and messaging apps with heartbreaking pleas for oxygen, medicines and room in intensive care units.

Distraught relatives were also crying and pleading for help in hospitals in various cities in India.

Daily deaths have nearly tripled in the past three weeks, reflecting the intensity of the latest surge.

All vaccination centres in India's financial capital of Mumbai shut for three days due to a shortage of vaccines, authorities said, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases.

