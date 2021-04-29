A Syrian refugee has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for crossing into Greece from Turkey last year, the Independent reported on Wednesday.

A Mytiline court on the Greek island of Lesbos announced the decision last Friday on KS, the refugee identified only by his initials, ruling that his crossing was “illegal.”

KS took a boat to Greece’s Chios island with his family, including three children and others last March, after Ankara announced that it wouldn’t prevent refugees who want to cross into Europe in February.

The decision was met with shock and criticism among experts and social media users.

“Is there some kind of contest between EU member states to see which one can ignore the EU Charter of Rights and act in the most outrageously cruel & inhumane way?” said Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch’s Media Director in a tweet.

“For comparison in Greece: The neo-Nazi Golden Dawn leaders got 13 years for creating & running a criminal organization that orchestrated numerous racist attacks, including fatal ones, & many other crimes. Last year, a 32-year-old man was sentenced to 4 years in prison for rape,” Stroehlein said.

For photojournalist, Nicola Zolin, waking up to the news seemed like a bad joke.

According to the European Union Charter of Rights, asylum is a fundamental right with which European countries are bound to comply should the person be stateless or fleeing persecution. Syria’s ten-year war, which shows no sign of abating, has forced millions of people to flee their homes in search of safety

Turkey, which hosts a record number of Syrian refugees - around 4 million - complains that European states have failed to share their responsibility for welcoming refugees.

Thousands of people who had no other options open to them, flooded to Turkish coasts in order to cross into Europe via Greece. Among them, KS and his family arrived in Chios, the closest island by boat.