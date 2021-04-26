Albania’s opposition Democrat Party, led by long-time rival Lulzim Basha, claimed victory after the parliamentary election, but the ruling party has said it is too soon to call the result as early polls show the socialists won 49.4 percent of the vote.

With one-third of the votes counted on Monday, the left-wing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama have 50 percent of the votes, followed by the main opposition center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha with 39%.

An exit poll for Euronews Albania from the MRB, part of the London-based Kantar Group, projected that the Socialists will win about 46% of the vote while the Democrats are expected to capture about 42%. It is still unclear whether Socialists will get t he 71 seats they need to govern alone.

Preliminary turnout Sunday was almost 48%, slightly higher than four years ago.

Some 3.6 million eligible voters in Albania and abroad voted to elect 140 lawmakers for a four-year mandate in the Balkan nation.

Voting Sunday took place relatively smoothly, though with some glitches. The main issue was voters’ electronic identification, which was applied for the first time in the country. Some 167 out of 5,199 polling stations did not function.

Conflicting statements

Despite the fractious campaign, international observers including ambassadors from European countries and the United States reported that the voting day itself passed off without major hitches.

"People have spoken. Now we have to listen to the people," Rama told reporters at his party headquarters after exit polls came out. The 56-year-old painter and former basketball player have been in power for eight years.

Basha said at his party headquarters: "Thanks to all of the Albanian citizens who chose the change."

Election commission chief Ilirjan Celibashi had pleaded with politicians to wait calmly for the count to be completed, praising the "integrity" of the voting process so far.

But many voters are jaded with a political culture where each side routinely accuses the other of cheating and corruption.

"Democracy is good, I don't blame democracy, but I do blame the political class, it fights only for itself, never for us," Kosta Ranxha, an 80-year-old retiree, told AFP.

Rama banked on a mass vaccination campaign to boost his popularity and has promised that 500,000 Albanians will be inoculated by the end of May.

He has also vowed to increase tourism and repair damage from a 2019 quake that left thousands without homes.