Gunfire and explosions have hit Somalia's capital Mogadishu, officials said, blaming Al Shabab militants for attacking police stations and security checkpoints.

"The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and checkpoints," Abdullahi Nor, the internal security minister, wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Our security defeated the enemy," he added.

There were no immediate details on casualties or claims for responsibility.

Initial sources said a police station in the Kahda neighbourhood came under heavy attack, which began with bombings followed by fierce gunfights.

