Streets have emptied and shops shuttered across Myanmar as people defy junta orders to go about their business with a silent strike on the first anniversary of the military coup.

Security forces arrested dozens of people in a preemptive move to suppress plans for Tuesday's nationwide strike, state-run media reported.

In addition, Myanmar's military rulers have threatened to jail the anti-coup protesters who take part in the strike.

But the streets of commercial hub Yangon began emptying at 10am (0330 GMT), a scene that repeated in second city Mandalay and southern Tanintharyi region.

Local media showed isolated flashmobs in Yangon and Mandalay, where protesters unfurled pro-democracy banners and set off flares.

In comments published on Tuesday, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing repeated the military's claim that it had been forced to take power following election fraud by Aung San Suu Kyi's party in 2020 elections that international observers said were largely free and fair.

Fresh polls will be called once stability is restored, Min Aung Hlaing told the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

As people across Myanmar shut their shops and stayed home, video provided by the military authorities showed a crowd of people listening to speeches in a field before marching down streets in support of the generals in capital Naypyitaw.

