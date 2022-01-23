A meeting between the Taliban and Afghan civil society members has served as an "icebreaker" in Norway, on the eve of talks between Taliban members and Western diplomats, an Afghan participant said.

"It was a positive icebreaking meeting," feminist activist Jamila Afghani told AFP news agency on Sunday.

The "Taliban displayed goodwill. They listened patiently and responded to most of our concerns. Let's see what their actions will be, based on their words," Afghani said.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the interim Afghan Foreign Ministry, confirmed on Twitter that the Taliban delegation met with a number of "Afghan personalities" in Norway's capital Oslo.

"During the meeting, the participants listened patiently to each others’ opinions and exchanged views on the current situation in the country.

"They affirmed that Afghanistan is the shared home of all Afghans, and stressed that all Afghans need to work together for the political, economic and security prosperity of the country," a joint statement read.

The participants agreed that "understanding and joint cooperation are the only solutions" to Afghanistan's problems, the statement further said.

"All participants, with one voice, declared such meetings to be in the interest of the country," it added.

READ MORE: Taliban meet Western officials in Oslo, aid tops agenda

Taliban seeking foreign legitimacy

Another Taliban official on Sunday said that three days of talks with Western officials in Oslo were "a step to legitimise (the) Afghan government".

Taliban delegate Shafiullah Azam made the comment after a first day of talks during which Taliban official met women's rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and the Afghan diaspora.