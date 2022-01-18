At least four people have been killed and 10 others injured in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after an Al Shabab suicide bomber blew himself up in a tea shop just outside a military base.

Patrons, who included both soldiers and civilians, were sipping tea when the bomber blew himself up on Tuesday, according to state-run Somali National News Agency.

One resident, Ahmed Ismail, said he heard the blast but that when he ran towards the scene to find out what had happened he was blocked by soldiers.

"The explosion destroyed the kiosk and the entire area is chaotic," said another witness Mohamed Yare.

The teashop in Mogadishu is frequented by new recruits from the Nacnaca training camp.

Terror group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

