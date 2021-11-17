On October 31, North Macedonia held local elections resulting in the resignation of Prime minister Zoran Zaev. On the other side of the border, Bulgaria had its third Parliamentary election this year. The two unsuccessful attempts to form a cabinet created political chaos in the country but did not stop it from vetoing North Macedonia’s EU process. This is because Bulgarians hold some strong views on the Macedonian Language. It’s not the only sticking point, but is by far the biggest obstacle in the process.

The Bulgarian Academy of Science claims North Macedonia’s history and language have Bulgarian roots. The position in the capital city of Sofia is that Macedonian is a Bulgarian dialect, whereas those in Skopje, North Macedonia, dismiss the idea completely.

The dispute was partially solved in 1999 in a joint declaration in which both sides committed to develop good-neighbourly relations and foster cooperation. More importantly, the agreement was signed in two copies, one in “the Bulgarian language, in accordance with the constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria” and the other in “the Macedonian language, in accordance with the constitution of the Republic of Macedonia.”

A friendship treaty renewed good relations between both sides in 2017. Subsequently, Bulgaria assisted the Republic of Macedonia in meeting the necessary criteria for membership in the European Union and joining NATO.

However, in 2020, as the EU was about to start the negotiations with North Macedonia, Bulgaria vetoed the process. The only way to unblock the situation was contingent on North Macedonia accepting that “the official language used in today’s Republic of North Macedonia can only be considered a written regional norm of the Bulgarian language.” Also, the ex-Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Ekaterina Zaharieva, said that Skopje did not abide by the Friendship Agreement, especially the articles preventing expressions of hatred toward Bulgaria.

Similarly, in September, Zaev, despite criticism he received in North Macedonia, justified his claim to edit school textbooks to remove the word “Bulgarian,” where it appeared before “fascist occupier.” Similarly,” in a friendly spirit,” the wartime monuments, which had inscriptions of similar tone, were edited.

A few months earlier, in May, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, and the Portuguese Foreign Minister, Augusto Santos Silva, visited Sofia to pursue a solution. However, Sofia did not change its stance and maintained the veto.

Subsequently, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister, Svetlan Stoev, said their stance toward North Macedonia would not change. The main argument was that the current view was agreed upon by all political factions in the previous Parliament.

Parted on earth, together in space

More interestingly, the leader of the winning party of Bulgaria’s July snap elections, Slavi Trifonov, said, “We will do everything possible to send our first Bulgarian man and woman astronauts at NASA, as well as to send a Northern Macedonian.”