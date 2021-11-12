NABEUL, Tunisia – A dozen feminist activists protested on Thursday in front of the First Instance Court of Nabeul, south of the capital Tunis, to mark the second hearing of the trial of Tunisian MP Zouheir Makhlouf, who was facing charges of sexual harassment and public indecency.

The crowd of activists, who represented the local Me Too campaign and feminist organisation Aswat Nissa, walked to the court building and wore T-shirts and badges displaying the hashtag of the movement - #EnaZeda, #MeToo - in the Tunisian dialect.

The protesters raised placards with statements like “My body is not a public space” and “We will not keep silent on sexual assaulters.” They also shouted “Raise your voices, raise your voices, Makhlouf is a harasser!" and "1-2 years have gone past...apply Law 58!" among other slogans.

“I hope they can hear us from inside the courthouse,” said Dorra, a supporter of Makhlouf’s accuser. She continued, “Nobody is immune, we have a legal text, harassers won’t escape punishment.”

“We are here to show support to the victim, to say that she’s right and her aggressor needs to be sentenced,” said Moufida, another feminist, voicing her solidarity.

“This hearing means a lot for Tunisian women,” an activist named Nader said. “It will encourage more women to come forward and speak up, and pressure the judiciary to apply the law.”

Two years ago, Makhlouf’s case prompted thousands of Tunisians to publicly share personal stories of sexual harassment and abuse under #EnaZeda.

The MP who avoided prosecution

It all started in October 2019 when a 19-year-old student posted photos on social media of the parliamentarian, then member of Qalb Tounes party, allegedly showing him masturbating in his car outside her high school.

The controversial incident triggered the launch of the #EnaZeda Facebook page, which attracted an outpouring of support and currently has over 41,000 members.

In the coastal Tunisian town where he was elected, Makhlouf is now facing criminal charges in violation of Law 58 from 2017, which outlaws any form of violence against women and girls. He was initially charged only with “indecent exposure,” but due to pressure from civil society allegations of sexual harassment were subsequently added.

Law 58 presumably makes it easier to impose penalties on those found guilty of sexual harassment in public spaces. However, to date no high-profile figures have been prosecuted for alleged sexual misconduct.