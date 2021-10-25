In 2005, Sarah moved from Liberia to America with her parents. By 2010, she naturalised as an American. However, at her naturalisation, the Liberian Aliens and Nationality Law automatically revoked her Liberian citizenship and made her illegible for a Liberian passport. This law is in line with a constitutional provision that bars dual citizenship for adults.

Sarah's case isn’t uncommon. After he was denied a Liberian passport by the Liberian embassy in Washington because he was American, Alvin Jalloh - a Liberian who naturalised as an American- sued the Liberian government.

In a 2019 judgement, the Liberian supreme court held that despite naturalising, Alvin could not be denied a Liberian citizenship and passport till he was tried in court. The court opined that citizenship was a right that could not be revoked without trial.

Pursuant to this 2019 ruling, in September of this year, the Liberian ministry of foreign affairs was instructed to issue passports to Liberians who naturalised to other nationalities.

While there were Liberians who possessed passports of two countries prior to the new directive. It was illegal under the former law. The new government directive has created a legal loophole through which Liberians can hold dual citizenship until the government takes them to court and a judgement is given against them.

In an October 2021 press release, President George Weah described the decision of the supreme court as momentous and a victory for all Liberians. He also hailed the government’s directive as a “fulfilment of his long-held desire to ensure Liberians of all persuasions, who left the country due to the civil war, are not deprived of their rights and privileges in the land they regard as home”.

Citizenship in Liberia

In Liberia, citizenship is restrictive to a large extent. Liberia -which was formed by freed slaves from America and the Caribbean- restricts citizenship to people of negro decent, and prohibits adults from holding dual citizenship.

Liberians are largely split on the issue of dual citizenship. In 2008, a proposed bill to allow for dual citizenship didn’t pass in the legislature. Similarly, delegates in a 2015 Constitutional Review Conference voted to maintain the status quo with regards to citizenship. In 2020, Liberians voted against allowing dual citizenship in a referendum.

In contrast, large parts of Liberian society and Liberians in the diaspora have also supported and lobbied extensively in favour of dual citizenship. A significant portion of Liberians in the diaspora include Liberians who fled the country during its two civil wars that spanned 14years. A lot of these Liberians naturalised as citizens of the country they migrated to, thus losing Liberian citizenship as per the former law.

After assuming presidential office in 2018, George weah expressed support for dual citizenship. Weah himself is affected by the law as his wife is Jamaican, and his son is an American citizen who plays for the united states national soccer team.

Dual citizenship

Recently, numerous publications have reported the new directive and the 2019 supreme court ruling as a reversal of Liberia’s prohibition of dual citizenship, instead of a ruling on legal due process.