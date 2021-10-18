In "The Light That Failed," Rudyard Kipling says, "Talking of war; there will be trouble in the Balkans in the spring." A century later, the region is still rife with conflicts. The most recent Serbia-Kosovo tensions are reminiscent of this reality.

On 27 September, Belgrade sent tanks to its borders with Kosovo while Serbian fighter jets flew over the region. Such an escalation came after a week of Serbia-Kosovo border tensions and a lacklustre reaction from the international community.

Just two days ago on October 16, the Special Representative and head of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Zahir Tanin, said relations between the two sides have deteriorated to the point that may contribute to unravelling “steady but fragile progress made in rebuilding trust among communities” in Kosovo and Serbia.

On September 20, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti promulgated a new regulation, stating that drivers from Serbia are obligated to hide or remove their registration details. This dispute has been the most serious since 2011, when Pristina introduced an embargo on products from Serbia. Now, Serbian cars must buy a new temporary plate, which costs 5 euros and has 60 days of validation. Given Kurti's reciprocity agenda toward Serbia, such a decision was expected.

Nevertheless, the Serbs in North Kosovo did not react well to these developments. 80 percent of drivers in North Kosovo use Serbian registration numbers. Consequently, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs closed the road to Jarinje and Brnjak border crossing. The protest continued while Kosovo officials sent extra police forces to the region.

With this action, the ball was very much in the Serbian court. Subsequently, Vucic announced economic and political sanctions. Then, he urged the international community to intervene and said: "If they do not want that, we will know how to protect our country, there is no doubt about it." Next, he called for an emergency meeting of the national state council, describing Pristina's move as a "criminal action."

A coup de grace

A brief analysis of the actions and the language clearly shows that the registration numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. First and foremost, Serbia does not recognize Pristina's authorities. Belgrade defines the mutual frontier as an administrative and temporary separator. Moreover, Kosovo's declaration of independence came ten years after the Kosovo war that killed more than 13,000 people, mainly ethnic Albanians. NATO troops are still in the region to preserve a fragile peace. During the crisis, they increased their presence and moved close to the barricades made of trucks.

Second, there are 50,000 Serbs in North Kosovo who also refuse to recognize Kosovo as a state. Third, similar restrictions are applied to Kosovo drivers in Serbia. As Kurti said, it is a tit-for-tat action, and as long as Kosovo citizens pay to enter Serbia, the same will be applied to Serbian cars entering the country.