Elizabeth Holmes had all it takes to be the next Steve Jobs. She was a top school dropout, was very persuasive, and wore a Miyake turtleneck. She even called her revolutionary blood-testing system "the iPod of health care."

Presented as a trailblazing health technology company, Holmes' company "Theranos" claimed to have engineered blood tests that required only very small amounts of blood and could be performed swiftly via tiny, intelligent devices the company had put forward.

Theranos' exaggerated claims attracted venture capitalists and private investors, who invested more than US$ 700 million in the company. This, in turn, impacted the company's valuation which reached US$ 10 billion at its peak. However, when the veracity of Theranos' claims came under question, the company was exposed in 2015 as a hapless "fake it till you make it."

After years of judicial struggle and lawsuits, Elizabeth Holmes' trial, dubbed the 'trial of the decade,' started on September 8th. She was charged with eleven counts of fraud.

Elizabeth Holmes often echoed Gandhi's idiom: "First they think you're crazy, then they fight you, then all of a sudden, you change the world." Perhaps, she did not change the world, but she changed the atmosphere surrounding women's leadership in Silicon Valley.

Julia Cheek, the CEO and founder of EverlyWell, shares that her at-home health testing start-up is often confused with Theranos. Moreover, she got advice to dye her hair in different colours to minimize any resemblance with Holmes. Similarly, Heather Bowerman, founder of DotLab, is frequently asked by investors about the difference between her test, defining endometriosis, and the disgraced blood-testing by Theranos.

Other women in different fields were also impacted. While completely different from Holmes's blood-testing concept, Alice Zhang's start-up-Verge Genomics, suffered from unwarranted comparisons with Holmes. During an event at Stanford University, the organizers asked her to talk about Theranos. Subsequently, some participants joked about Holmes, which ruined the evening for Zhang's start-up.

In 2017, another college dropout, Billy McFarland, became famous as the organizer of the Fyre Festival. The musical fiasco ended with thousands of people scammed and pictures of dreary tents and lonely portable toilets in the Bahamas. This scam did not affect men's image in the industry, nor did any man change his hairstyle as a result.

As the Pygmalion effect says, expectations shape reality. Women who already face a high bar in the tech industry's male-dominated world have much more to prove after the Theranos fraud. Oddly enough, Holmes' fall from grace seems to validate the belief that women do not belong there.

I get it, Elizabeth Holmes