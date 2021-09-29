TUNIS -- Tunisian President Kais Saied named today Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister and tasked her with forming a government in a move to lead the country out of its political crisis.

But her role as head of government will be marginal since she will be restricted from exercising powers while Saied will keep emergency executive powers.

One week ago, the president said he would rule by decree, which triggered large protests during the week-end.

Some 2-3,000 people rallied in the centre of Tunis on September 26 in protest against Kais Saied’s power grab on July 25 when he sacked the prime minister, suspended the parliament, and assumed executive authority in the country.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the National Theatre, under heavy police presence, waving the Tunisian flag, holding copies of the 2014 constitution and calling on the president to step down.

The crowd chanted slogans like "Constitution, Freedom, National Dignity", “The People Demand the President be Removed". Some of the signs raised read “Fall of the Coup”, “Save our Democracy” and “We are Against Dictatorship”.

“The president made this dangerous decision to stop the constitution”, said Chihab Bargaoui in the midst of the loud multitude and the scorching heat, “we cannot let one person decide and go against the will of the people”.

Speaking to TRT World, Bargaui, who was among the protesters, urged the return to the constitutional order and “national dialogue” with the participation of all organisations and political parties to get the country off the current impasse.

“Saied betrayed us. He deviated from the constitution and went off the right path”, uttered Najet, a woman who only gave her first name. She joined the protest along with her family, insisting that a democratic system must stay in place in order to ensure the balance of power, and allow discussion between all parties in seeking solutions to problems of national interest.

Mohammed Gaidi travelled from the Beja governorate with a group of protesters to show his opposition to Saied’s moves.

“This president rejects dialogue within Tunisia as much as with foreign partners. He doesn’t listen and doesn’t talk”, he criticised, “we are clearly against the situation we were in before 25 July, but we can’t move on in this state of exception”.

“Saied is isolated internally and externally, he’s finished”, Gaidi told TRT World. “Kais Saied, out! out!”, he voiced his anger.

“A coup against the constitution”

Sunday’s demonstration was the second since the Tunisian president stepped in after using a highly contentious reading of the constitution that enabled him to implement a 30-day exceptional period in the face of national emergency. Opponents condemned his move as a “coup”.

Last Monday, President Saied delivered a televised speech during his surprise visit to Sidi Bouzid, the cradle of Tunisian’s 2011 revolution revolt that toppled the Ben Ali regime. He vowed to appoint a new head of government however said the emergency measures he had decreed in July will remain in place.

"There is no question of going back on the decisions of 25 July," the president said in his national address assuring that these measures "have come to save the country from an imminent danger."

He also announced that new transitional rules had been introduced to govern for the current period, and that he would draw up a new electoral law which signalled possible preparations for elections to replace the now frozen parliament.

The TV address seemingly generated more questions than answers, with growing unease in the Tunisian public since the head of state extended his full authority indefinitely a month ago.