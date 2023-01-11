Azerbaijani environmentalists, representing various non-governmental organisations, have been protesting since mid-December along the Lachin road, a vital land link in the Karabakh region.

The activists are rallying against what they call the illegal exploitation of the area's natural resources by neighbouring Armenia.

But Yerevan has complained that the demonstration has led to the closure of the road since December 21, and the situation is now threatening to derail the Russian-mediated talks between the two former Soviet states.

The road, also commonly referred to as the Lachin Corridor, is the only passage for Armenia to reach and deliver supplies to the 120,000 ethnic Armenians living in a mountainous enclave of Karabakh.

Since late 2020, the road has been policed by Russian peacekeepers.

During a December 27 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the situation at the Lachin Corridor a "crisis" demanding immediate attention.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly denied Armenia's claims, citing the unhindered flow of vehicles belonging to the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the region.

What makes the Lachin Corridor so sensitive that diplomatic dialogue has been bogged down between the neighbouring countries?

Natural resources

The Karabakh region is home to various natural resources, among which are minerals such as nonferrous metal ores and gold worth billions of dollars.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week war.

The fighting claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered truce that saw Yerevan cede territories it had controlled for decades.

Following the ceasefire, Moscow stationed peacekeepers in parts of Karabakh that remained under Armenian separatist control, including the Lachin Corridor.

