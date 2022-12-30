The death toll from a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino near the border with Thailand has risen to at least 25, a Cambodian official said.

"The death toll now is around 25," said Sek Sokhom, director of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department on Friday, adding some of the bodies that had been recovered were found along staircases within the complex.

A day earlier, Sokhom had warned the death toll could increase as rescue teams have not reached many parts of the complex. He initially reported there "are 19 dead so far as we see bodies and bones".

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in Poipet broke out late on Wednesday night at around 11:30 pm local (1630 GMT), Cambodian police said.

Earlier, a provisional police report seen by the AFP news agency said around 400 individuals were believed to be working at the casino.

Video footage shared online showed the massive complex ablaze, with some clips appearing to show people jumping from the burning building.

Local media reported that foreign nationals were inside the casino at the time of the fire.

