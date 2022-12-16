Pressure has mounted on Peru's fledgling government as two cabinet members resigned following deadly protests that have rocked the country since former president Pedro Castillo's removal from office and arrest last week.

Education Minister Patricia Correa and Culture Minister Jair Perez announced their resignations on Twitter on Friday, citing the deaths of individuals during the unrest.

"This morning I presented my letter of resignation from the position of education minister. The death of compatriots has no justification. State violence cannot be disproportionate and cause death," she said on her Twitter account.

Peru's Congress also rejected on Friday a proposed constitutional reform that would have brought presidential elections forward to December 2023, one of the key demands of the protesters.

Peru has been through years of political turmoil, with multiple leaders accused of corruption, frequent impeachment attempts, and presidential terms cut short.

The cabinet departures now raise questions about the longevity of the government of President Dina Boluarte, the former vice president, who was sworn in on December 7 after Castillo was removed from office by a congressional vote hours after he attempted to dissolve Congress.

Castillo's ouster led to angry protests, with demonstrators calling for early elections, the closure of Congress, a constituent assembly, and the resignation of Boluarte.

Protests continue unabated