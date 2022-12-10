Peru's new leader Dina Boluarte has unveiled a new Cabinet as street protests pressed on seeking new elections after Pedro Castillo's removal as democratically-elected president.

Boluarte, Peru's first woman president and who was vice president under Castillo in his leftist government, oversaw a ceremony in which 19 ministers — eight of them are women — took the oath of office at the presidential palace on Saturday.

The new Cabinet comprises people seen as technicians who are politically independent rather than partisan.

“I want to assure you that I have worked hard to form a ministerial Cabinet for unity and democratic consolidation (and) that is at the level of what the country requires," Boluarte said. "The national unity government will be for all Peruvians."

"I have worked hard to form a Cabinet for unity and democratic consolidation that meets the needs of the country," Boluarte said in a televised address.

"I call for calm, tranquility and peace. Let us avoid conflicts that put our brotherhood as Peruvians at risk."

She asked each of the nine men and eight women to swear or promise to perform their duties "loyally and faithfully without committing acts of corruption."

All Cabinet members knelt before her and wore red-and-white sashes tied around their waists. A large crucifix was placed in front of most Cabinet members when they responded to Boluarte's question.

A big protest seeking new elections and protesting the ouster of Castillo was planned in Lima in the evening — but only after Saturday's World Cup semifinal matches.

Boluarte, a 60-year-old lawyer, has said she will serve out Castillo's term through July 2026 but on Friday she did not rule out holding an early presidential vote.

This is a key demand of street protesters who have been blocking roads and burning tires across this country with a record of political upheaval and instability.

READ MORE:Peru's Boluarte open to early election talks amid pro-Castillo protests