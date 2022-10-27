President Xi Jinping has said China and the United States must "find ways to get along" to safeguard world peace and development, state media reported, as he embarks on his precedent-breaking third term in power.

"The world today is neither peaceful nor tranquil," Xi wrote on Thursday in a congratulatory letter to the National Committee on US-China Relations – some of his first remarks since the Congress – according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday.

"As major powers, strengthening communication and cooperation between China and the US will help to increase global stability and certainty, and promote world peace and development," he reportedly told the New York-based non-profit organisation.

Xi added that China was "willing to work with the US to give mutual respect, coexist peacefully... (and) find ways to get along in the new era", the broadcaster reported.

Doing so "will not only be good for both countries, but also benefit the world", Xi wrote.

READ MORE:US, China and the Taiwan theatre: Will there be a winner?

US seeks no conflict

President Joe Biden, in a meeting with his top military advisers, said that the United States "does not seek conflict" with China and that Xi knows this.

Biden said on Wednesday the United States would continue to lead on a number of issues, from Russia's aggression in Ukraine to the climate crisis to the Asia-Pacific region.

"We do not seek conflict with them," he said of the Chinese.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that China has decided the status quo of Taiwan's situation is no longer acceptable and has begun to ratchet up pressure on the island, including holding out the possibility of using force.