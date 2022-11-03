Music. A universal force that touches a part of us no amount of data or discussion can reach - a direct path to our emotions.

It tells a story. Every note and every instrument is attached to a different meaning. Together, they move us, inspire us, and change us.

One San Fransisco-based non-profit organisation has utilised this force against another: Climate crisis.

The ClimateMusic Project aims to drive change for the better in humanity’s fight against climate crises by bringing together scientists, composers, and more to create music guided by scientific data.

“Music helps to create the necessary space and silence in a person’s heart and moment, allowing them to at least realise that there are other options in life,” composer Eduardo Del Signore, who collaborated with ClimateMusic for their most recent piece Audyssey, told TRT World.

“This in turn brings forth an understanding that we can take initiatives, or jump on board other current initiatives, in order to help with solving this giant common problem and assume responsibility for it.”

Audyssey is an ethereal 10-minute auditory odyssey that first conveys a “business as usual” scenario in which we fail to take urgent and effective action against climate crises.

The music then moves toward a hopeful tone, portraying a world characterised by urgent collective action where we succeed to follow through with effective mitigation measures.

“The ClimateMusic Project is focused on using music to drive action, so we want people to feel both motivated and empowered to act on climate crises when they hear the piece,” Dr F. Garrett Boudinot, the lead science advisor on the Audyssey project, told TRT World.

The association previously created three other pieces. “Climate” follows historical and projected changes in Earth’s climate from 1800-2250, “Icarus in Flight” explores humanity pushing the limits of carbon emissions, land use, and population growth from 1880 to 2080, while “What if We...?” puts the emphasis on sea level rise and asks: What if we change?

Their website also features paths to action to guide those wishing to act upon hearing their music.

“Ultimately, taking the time to hear the music that’s been weaved with threads of science means that listeners are engaging more with the issue of climate crises, are thinking about the decisions we make today determining our future, and that’s really what we need more people to do,” Dr. Boudinot said.

Audyssey, by composer Eduardo Del Signore and visual designer Angelo Chiacchio in collaboration with The ClimateMusic Project.

Creating Audyssey was a process that began 18 months ago. After approximately one year from the start, Del Signore had composed a preliminary piece called “Discovery Realization” based on his sentiment over climate crises and the human condition around it.

That inspired the core structure of Audyssey, which evolved to take its final form when data came into the picture.

How data becomes music

The first step in turning climate crises into music is selecting what data to work with. That depends on the story that will be told with the music.

In the case of Audyssey, when asked about what the main causes of climate crises were, composer Eduardo Del Signore pointed to “the human condition”.

“There are internal ‘climate changes’ in humanity as well as external ones, such as the droughts affecting the rivers of common sense, empathy, kindness and most of all self-knowledge,” he explained.