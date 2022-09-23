ROME - A rousing display of nationalistic sentiments marked a joint closing rally by a right-wing coalition which polls say is on course to win Italy’s September 25 snap election.

On Thursday night, flag-waving and slogan-shouting right-wing supporters at Rome’s famed Piazza del Popolo gave enough indications of which way the wind is blowing as the country, reeling under economic distress and staring at a recession, appeared set to elect its first woman prime minister– Giorgia Meloni of Brothers of Italy, which has seen a spectacular rise in its fortunes since the last polls in 2018.

Then, the smallest party in the right-wing coalition with four percent of the vote, it’s tipped to win the election this year with 25 percent of voters backing it -- according to the last available polls published on September 10.

Her coalition includes the Forward Italy party of the octogenarian Silvio Berlusconi, who opened the rally just before 7pm. Italy’s four-time prime minister introduced his allies, Matteo Salvini of the far-right, the anti-migrant League party and Meloni.

However, with 41 percent of voters undecided or planning to abstain, the final results could yet throw up a surprise.

The iconic square, framed by three domed churches with an Egyptian obelisk at the centre, was not full by the time the speeches began. But it was clear from the flags carried by the crowd that most of the hundreds of people gathered here support Meloni. Among them are many under 25s, a demographic that both Forward Italy and the League have a much harder time appealing to, traditionally associated with the neo-liberal, business-friendly right-wing.

“I believe in Giorgia’s vision for Italy,” said Elisabetta Cecchitelli, a 24-year-old activist with Brothers of Italy’s youth wing, National Youth, referring to the leader by her first name.

“An Italy concerned with fighting poverty, helping mothers be mothers and workers, and helping peoples like those in Africa to live in adequate conditions instead of dying at sea,” she told TRT World while brandishing a large flag displaying the party’s symbol – much criticised by its detractors for featuring the tricolour flame, traditionally associated with neo-fascist movements.