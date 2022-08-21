Sunday, August 21, 2022

Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Odessa region

Russia has said that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odessa region, while Kiev said a granary had been hit.

Russia's defence ministry also said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.

A spokesperson for Odessa's regional administration said two missiles had been shot down over the sea, but that three had struck agricultural targets. There were no casualties, the spokesman, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram.

Russia's defence ministry also said its forces had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region that it said was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel.

Ukraine calls for Canada to cancel turbine permit for Russia

Canada's decision to ship a gas turbine to Russia has once again came under Ukrainian criticism.

The continued call to stop the return of the turbine, which has been repaired in Canada, is being made because it contravenes sanctions against Russia.

In an interview with national news agency the Canadian Press, Ukrainian ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv accused Russia of wielding the turbine as a club to intimidate Europe, reiterating her country's position that the return be axed.

Russia says it has deployed Kinzhal hypersonic missile three times in Ukraine