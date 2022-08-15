Under the rule of the Taliban, Saima Sherzad, a 32-year-old female doctor, is pursuing her dream job.

Growing up in the Khost province, the sparse region from where the armed group staged daring attacks on the US coalition forces, she had always wanted to be a health practitioner – to be able to wear the white coat, a stethoscope around her neck , and go from patient to patient to check on them.

But tending to the sick is one thing and putting food on the table is another. Prayers of those she treats at a government-run hospital and her own clinic go just so far in these difficult times.

“Most of my patients don’t have any money. They can not pay for hospital expenses and they cannot afford the medicines. We don’t even have enough machines and supplies to perform surgical operations,” Sherzad said.

“We have been forced to delay even urgent operations.”

August 15 marks a year since the Taliban members clutching their AK-47s, wearing combat gear that they had snatched from the Americans, rolled into Kabul on Toyota pickup trucks.

Since then, a specter of chaos, uncertainty, and more misery has hung over ordinary citizens in Afghanistan, which remained at the centre of international diplomacy for 20 years after the US invasion in late 2001.

The beaten down, fragmented and ill-equipped Taliban fought relentlessly. Ultimately, their resistance and the American public’s weariness with war forced Washington to sign a peace deal with the group.

A western-backed government, which ruled from Kabul, was too weak and corrupt to withstand the Taliban onslaught.

The world watched as the Taliban took over. And then the Afghans watched the world as it looked the other way.

TRT World spoke to average Afghans from different walks of life to understand their aspiration and fear a year after the Taliban came to power.

Better go hungry than die…but for how long?

Life in the Khost province must have awakened a strong realisation in Sherzad about the importance of going to bed knowing that you’d wake up alive in the morning.

The southeastern province was the stronghold of the dreaded Haqqani Network, a subgroup of the Taliban, known for carrying out audacious attacks on US-led coalition troops.

Roadside bomb blasts, armed checkpoints, kidnappings, and ambushes were order of the day here a few years back.

“For one thing, security has improved. People can travel from one place to another without worrying too much about their safety. But is that enough? There are no jobs…nothing much to work for,” says Sherzad.

Afghanistan didn’t have much of an economy to rely upon even before the US troops landed in wake of 9/11 attacks.

A decade-long Soviet occupation, and the following infighting between the various warlords from which the Taliban movement eventually emerged, had devastated the sources of income in the landlocked country.

In the past year, things have only gotten worse.

“Hunger is creeping up on us. That’s one of the reasons so many Afghans are searching for ways to get out of here,” says Abdul Karim Zadran, a 36-year-old Pashto-language poet from Kabul.

Like Sherzad, the doctor, he’s also glad and gives credit to the Taliban for bringing down the number of attacks and associated casualties that had become the norm until last year.

Both sides – the US-led forces and their local Afghan allies and the Taliban – were responsible for civilian deaths, according to human rights groups.