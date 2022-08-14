Deputy President William Ruto is edging ahead of his main rival Raila Odinga in Kenya's presidential election, partial official results show, underscoring the tight race as the country anxiously awaits the final outcome.

Ruto scored 51.25 percent of the vote, reversing earlier gains for Odinga, who had 48.09 percent, according to Sunday's figures from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has tallied results from nearly 50 percent of constituencies.

Ruto's party has already won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city.

Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert Gogo.

Tuesday's vote passed off largely peacefully but with previous elections sparking violence and rigging claims, the IEBC is under intense pressure to deliver a clean poll and release results by Tuesday.

Riot police were deployed overnight inside the commission's heavily guarded tallying centre in the Kenyan capital Nairobi after political party agents disrupted the process, hurling rigging allegations at each other.

The commission's chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, accused party agents on Friday of delaying the tallying process by haranguing election workers with unnecessary questions.

