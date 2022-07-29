Any efforts in Germany to whitewash terrorism should not be left without a response, or allowed, Türkiye's Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, Akif Cagatay Kilic, has said.

Speaking on Friday, the day of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visit to Türkiye, Kilic said that the two NATO countries are cooperating and exchanging views on a variety of international issues, including the Ankara-brokered Ukraine grain deal and Sweden and Finland's NATO ascension.

"We continue our relations with consultations, in which we have different views from time to time. but despite the fact that there is a strong coalition, there is no serious negativity," he said. "Of course, differences of opinion are and will be a part of international relations."

PKK 'takes advantage' of loopholes

Kilic acknowledged that German authorities have started addressing the tactics of PKK terror group and that Ankara's expectation is that these will continue and increase "without compromise."

"[PKK] sympathisers and terrorist elements are taking advantage of the loopholes in [Germany's] federal system...and organising some demonstrations. While this has decreased compared to the past, this should be reduced to zero and should not be allowed in any way because Türkiye, a NATO ally fighting terrorism, should be given serious support in this regard," he continued.

He also underlined that Ankara could not ignore the fact that weapons provided by Germany to the PKK and its affiliates in Northern Iraq and Syria are being used against the armed forces of a NATO ally.

Europe should take a firmer and tougher stance against these terrorist organisations, Kilic continued, "[b]ecause it will eventually come back and bite them. They should not assume that the organisations operating in Germany under the guise of NGOs, and which are occasionally tolerated, will not lead the German community to unrest....It is the German authorities' responsibility to act on that information and ensure the safety of their own citizens."'