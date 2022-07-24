Authorities in the Ethiopian region of Somali said they had "destroyed" Al Shabab militants, in a rare attack from neighbouring Somalia.

Somali's state communication bureau in a statement on Saturday said an armed Al Shabab group that crossed into the southeastern region on Tuesday "was surrounded in a sub-locality called Hulhul and completely destroyed".

A three-day operation left more than 100 members of the terror group dead and destroyed 13 vehicles, it added.

The authorities said the armed group was seeking to pass through El-Kere district in the Somali region, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Somalia-Ethiopian border.

On Thursday, officials and residents of Bakool region, on the border with neighbouring Somalia, reported Al Shabab attacks the previous day against bases hosting a special Ethiopian police unit which helps protect the frontier.

READ MORE:Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia

'Heaviest fighting ever'

Mohamed Malim, a local official in Somalia's Hudur district, told AFP news agency on Thursday that "this was the heaviest fighting ever" around the towns of Ato and Yeed in the country's west.