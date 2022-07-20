WORLD
Finland: Supporters of YPG/PKK terror group protest NATO entry deal
Chanting slogans against the Finnish government outside the parliament, YPG/PKK sympathisers unfurled banners symbolising the terror group, which Helsinki has pledged not to support.
July 20, 2022

Sympathisers of the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation have held a demonstration in Finland’s capital to protest an agreement it signed last month with Türkiye to secure NATO membership. 

Gathering outside the Finnish parliament in Helsinki on Wednesday, the demonstrators unfurled banners symbolising the terrorist group.

They also chanted slogans against the policies of President Sauli Niinisto and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, saying, "Finland for sale, no to NATO."

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine. But Türkiye, a member of the alliance for 70 years, voiced objections, criticising both the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

The trilateral agreement signed between the countries in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the terrorist YPG/PKK or the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO). 

The agreement also said that Ankara extends full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.

The Nordic nations' accession requires the unanimous approval of all 30 NATO member countries.

Türkiye has criticised European countries for allowing protests and other events by the PKK and YPG/PKK, notwithstanding their status as terrorist groups with the blood of thousands on their hands.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 injured. 

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
