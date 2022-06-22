Wednesday, June 22, 2022

G7 summit to 'increase pressure' on Russia

Leaders at the upcoming G7 summit in Germany will announce new measures aimed at pressuring Russia over its attacks on Ukraine, a senior US official said.

"We will roll out a concrete set of proposals to increase pressure on Russia," the official said. US President Joe Biden flies on Saturday to join the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan at the summit in Bavaria.

"How do we maximise pain on Putin's regime? How do we minimise spill-backs back to the rest of the world? And I think that's exactly how the discussion around energy markets and energy market challenges will get framed," a US official said, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Zelenskyy: Ordinary Ukrainians resisting Russia's forces are my role models

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his role models are ordinary Ukrainians who resisted Russian forces as he compared Russia to the fictional arch-villain Lord Voldemort in the 'Harry Potter' books.

Zelenskyy, dressed in a military uniform, was answering questions via videolink from students at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto. Asked by one student who his role models were, Zelenskyy said: "The people of Ukraine...and there are very many of them."

"An ordinary Ukrainian farmer who could take his tractor and close off a road to Russian tanks, an ordinary woman who would go out and stop armoured vehicles with her bare hands...Those are the people I look up to," he said via an interpreter.

Harry Potter is better than Voldemort, and we know who is Voldemort in this war, and who is Harry Potter, so we know how the war will end - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pro-Russian forces close to encircling key Ukrainian city: Separatists

Pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine claim they are close to surrounding Ukrainian forces defending the twin cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, the site of fierce weeks-long fighting.

An officer in the separatist army of Luhansk — a pro-Russian breakaway region in eastern Ukraine — said their forces surrounded Ukrainian troops in the villages of Hirsk and Zolote, a day after capturing the neighbouring village of Toshkivka.

The three settlements are located a few kilometres outside Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, which Moscow's forces are trying to seize. "Very soon (Ukrainian) groups in Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk will also be surrounded," Andrei Marochko told Russian state TV.

TV centre in separatist-held city of Donetsk damaged by shelling: TASS

The Petrovskiy television centre in the Ukrainian separatist-held city of Donetsk has been badly damaged by shelling and broadcasting has been interrupted, the Russian state news agency TASS has cited the local Donetsk news agency as saying.

The broadcast tower is still standing but part of its equipment has been damaged, while some equipment has been moved out, according to the Donetsk news agency.

Russian momentum could slow for lack of resources: British PM

Britain's defence intelligence service believes that Russia's momentum in the fighting in Ukraine will slow in the next few months as its army exhausts its resources, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told a group of European newspapers.

"...in the next few months, Russia could come to a point at which there is no longer any forward momentum because it has exhausted its resources," Johnson said in comments released by Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"Then we must help the Ukrainians to reverse the dynamic. I will argue for this at the Group of Seven summit (in Germany at the weekend)," he said. "In as much as the Ukrainians are in a position to start a counter-offensive, it should be supported. With equipment that they demand from us," he said.

Moscow vows response to US for not allowing Russian aircraft to pick up diplomats

Russia will take counter-measures, including asymmetrical ones, in response to the US decision not to allow a Russian aircraft to pick up Russian diplomats and their families from the United States, the foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

"The American side continues to systematically destroy bilateral relations that are already in a lamentable state," Maria Zakharova said in the statement.

Moscow names area outside US Embassy after breakaway territory

Moscow city authorities have renamed an intersection adjoining the US Embassy after a Russian-backed breakaway territory of Ukraine, after the Embassy welcomed a previous proposal to call it "Defenders of Donbass Square".

In a decision published on its website, the city government said the name "Donetsk People's Republic Square" had come top in an online poll.

Workers were already putting up street signs with the new name directly outside the Embassy complex, located near the home of the Russian government in central Moscow.

UK supports Lithuanian ban on sanctioned goods travelling to Russia

Britain fully supports Lithuania's decision to ban the transit of Russian goods sanctioned by the European Union through its territory, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

Russia has warned NATO member Lithuania that unless the transit of goods to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea was swiftly restored, then Moscow would take undisclosed measures to defend its national interests.

"The UK fully supports Lithuania stopping sanctioned goods from Russia travelling through their country. We must stay strong in the face of Russian aggression and challenge these unjustified threats," Truss said on Twitter.

Estonia accuses Russia of 'escalatory' actions

Estonia has accused Russia of engaging in escalatory actions ahead of next week's NATO summit, including alleged missile simulations and airspace violations.

It also referenced Russia's threat this week against Estonia's fellow Baltic state Lithuania over its restriction of rail traffic to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

"Currently, there is no immediate military threat against Estonia. However, we see that the Russian Federation is escalating its rhetoric and activities ahead of the Madrid Summit," Estonian defence ministry spokesperson Thomas Mell told AFP.

Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc

A Ukrainian deputy prime minister overseeing the country’s push to join the European Union has said that she’s "100 percent" certain all 27 EU nations will approve making Ukraine a candidate for membership in the bloc during a summit this week.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said the decision could come as soon as Thursday, on the first day of the two-day EU leaders summit in Brussels.

Asked how confident she was that Ukraine would be accepted as an EU candidate, she said: "The day before the summit starts, I can say 100 percent." The EU’s executive arm threw its weight behind Ukraine’s candidacy last week.

Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the fighting in Ukraine as they searched in Russian-occupied woods for the photographer’s missing camera drone, Reporters Without Borders has said.

The press freedom group said it sent investigators back to the woods north of the capital, Kiev, where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found April 1. The group said its team counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of the pair's car, which remained at the spot.

Citing the findings from its investigation into the deaths, the group said disused Russian positions, one of them still booby-trapped, were found close by. Also found were the remains of food rations, cigarette packs and other litter seemingly left by Russian soldiers.

Counteroffensive in Kherson quite successful: Ukraine

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kherson region has been “quite successful,” according to a Ukrainian official.

“Our actions in the south, toward Kherson, are quite successful...We are advancing,” Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine, said in a televised interview on Tuesday night. Ukrainian forces are intentionally not announcing their gains or the names of areas that they have retaken, the official said.

“During a military operation, I urge everyone to remain calm and wait for official statements. Only the military knows where they are, where they are moving and what successes they have achieved,” she added.

Countries increasingly see US as reliable since Ukraine conflict: Poll

Growing majorities in nations friendly to the United States have come to view Washington as a reliable partner since the Ukraine conflict, an international survey has said.

An 18-nation survey by the Pew Research Centre also showed that already negative views of Russia have sunk further since Moscow attacked Ukraine in February.

In Sweden, 84 percent said the US was a reliable partner, a jump of 21 points from a year earlier. Sharp rises were also seen in South Korea and Canada. Other countries that saw rises in perceptions of US reliability include Australia, Belgium, Britain and Germany. Favourable marks for the US came from Poland as well.

Russia is rerouting trade and oil to BRICS countries: Putin