A group of supporters of the PKK terror group has held a demonstration in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, calling on Sweden to impose an arms embargo on Türkiye.

The protest continued on Monday for about two hours, with participants carrying banners and symbols of the terror group.

Reacting to the development, Mikail Yuksel, chairman of the Party of Different Colors (Nyans) in Sweden, said "the Swedish government says it considers the PKK a terrorist organisation, but implements a two-faced policy."

READ MORE: Talks on Nordic NATO bids to continue, summit 'not the deadline': Türkiye

Tolerating terrorist groups

The protest came as negotiations about Finland and Sweden's NATO bids and Türkiye's security concerns continued.