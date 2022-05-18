European resorts are staring at economic gloom as the Ukraine conflict has led to the low tourist turnout from Russia.

The resorts began to feel the pinch during the May holidays, which Russians are spending “at home” and not somewhere abroad.

But European analysts say that the worst is yet to come. European tourists themselves will not be able to fill the gap because of the rising cost of flights, touristic services, food and petrol. Tourists in Germany and the US are preparing for an unprecedented price shock for a good reason. The sanctions imposed by the West against Russia have started to backfire on them instead.

What do the foreign media say?

Nowadays, Russians cannot get to the European countries without spending substantial sums and experiencing challenging journeys because on February 27 the EU completely closed the airspace for Russia, and the Federal Air Transport Agency restricted flights over Russian territory to carriers from 36 countries, according to the Russian news outlet Izvestia.

In addition, potential travellers from Russia are frightened by the situation in countries recognized by the Kremlin as "unfriendly."

"I waited and hoped that at least in 2022 COVID would be gone and the freedom of movement around the world would come back," Roman Biryukov, the owner of a large Moscow company, told TRT Russian.

"But I think I will now voluntarily stay at home.”

A columnist in the British newspaper The Telegraph states that destinations that depend on Russian tourists "face enormous financial losses," underlining that the Czech Republic, Italy, France, as well as Montenegro, "which used to attract Russian tourists, including buyers of local luxury real estate, are already suffering the most."

Hoteliers in Europe also fear a shortage of wealthy tourists. Businessmen from Tuscany in Italy and Cote d'Azur in France warned The Telegraph about the possibility of such a scenario.

Other European media outlets have also confirmed that the absence of Russian tourists has already been noticed by real-estate agencies and owners of facilities in Italy. The newspaper’s interlocutors, the owner of the company specializing in the housing market Scalea Nicola Rotondaro and the owner of the restaurant La Playa Salvatore said that Russian tourists often came here for holidays and vacations, spending much more money than Italians and any other tourists.