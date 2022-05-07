Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon has surged to record levels for the month of April, nearly doubling the area of forest removed in that month last year, alarming environmental campaigners.

In the first 29 days of April, deforestation in the region totaled 1,012.5 sq km, data from national space research agency Inpe showed on Friday.

The agency, which has compiled the monthly DETER-B data series since 2015/2016, will report data for the final day of April next week.

April is the third monthly record this year, after new highs were also observed in January and February.

Destruction of the Brazilian Amazon in the first four months of the year also hit a record for that period at 1,954 sq km, an increase of 69 percent compared to the same period of 2021 – clearing an area more than double the size of New York City.

Deforestation in the Amazon has soared since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 and weakened environmental protection. He argues that more farming and mining in the Amazon will reduce poverty in the region.

"The cause of this record has a first and last name: Jair Messias Bolsonaro," said Marcio Astrini, head of Brazilian advocacy group Climate Observatory, in a statement.

READ MORE:Brazil under Bolsonaro responds to 'less than 3%' of deforestation alerts