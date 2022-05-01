Afghanistan's supreme leader has appeared publicly for only the second time in six years, telling worshippers celebrating Eid al Fitr that the Taliban has achieved freedom and security since seizing power last year.

Speaking two days after a bomb ripped through a mosque in Kabul, an atmosphere of heightened security surrounded the man introduced on Sunday as Hibatullah Akhundzada, the chief of the Taliban.

"Congratulations on victory, freedom and success," he told thousands of worshippers at the Eidgah mosque in the southern city of Kandahar. "Congratulations on this security and for the Islamic system."

Amid heavy security, Akhundzada delivered his brief address from one of the front rows of worshippers in Kandahar without turning to face the crowd, according to social media posts.

Taliban officials did not allow journalists to approach him, while two helicopters hovered over the mosque for the whole of the two-hour event. Worshippers were not allowed to take pictures on their cellphones.

It was Akhundzada's second known public appearance since taking control of the Taliban in 2016. His public profile has largely been limited to the release of messages during Muslim holidays from his office in Kandahar.

In October, Akhundzada visited the Darul Uloom Hakimiah mosque in the southern city, according to an audio recording circulated by Taliban social media accounts.

