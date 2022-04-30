Eleven provinces in Afghanistan have been facing power cuts, with explosions targeting two transmission towers just west of the capital Kabul.

Saturday's outages affecting millions come ahead of the Eid al Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The enemies...have blown up two electricity pylons with bombs," Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesperson for the state-run DABS electricity company, said in a video statement.

Five teams from the firm have been deployed to carry out repairs, he added.

"The pylons are installed on top of mountains and our teams are trying to fix them," Maiwandi said.

Temporary repairs would be performed to partially restore power by Saturday night before a full restoration of the towers can be completed in two weeks, he added.

Suspects held

Police said two suspects have been arrested over the explosions. No further details on the suspects were available.