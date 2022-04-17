Hundreds of Jewish settlers have forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem as Israeli police restricted the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the site.

The police cleared Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque on Sunday, while dozens of worshippers remained inside the building.

Earlier in the day, Israeli police entered the mosque compound, a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians.

The police said they were committed to facilitating freedom of worship for Jews and Muslims. But shortly afterwards, Palestinians reported brief clashes with Israeli police, just outside the mosque compound.

Palestinian medics said 10 people were wounded. Police said Palestinians had attacked buses in the occupied east Jerusalem.

A number of buses, which appeared to be carrying Jewish visitors, were damaged and police said some passengers were lightly hurt. It said they arrested two suspects and were searching for others.

Tension simmers

Eyewitnesses said police closed the gates of Jerusalem's Old City with barriers and prevented Palestinians from outside the city from accessing the mosque.