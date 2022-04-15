China's military has staged exercises to reinforce its threat to use force to bring Taiwan under its control, as US lawmakers visiting Taiwan reiterated their support for the island while issuing a warning to Beijing.

The six lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday and were also scheduled to meet with the island’s defence minister.

Drills by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command in areas opposite Taiwan were “a countermeasure to the recent negative actions of the US, including the visit of a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

China would “continue to take strong measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhao added.

China is against any official exchanges between Taiwan’s officials and other foreign governments because it claims Taiwan is part of its national territory and not an independent country.

The Eastern Theater Command described the exercises in a statement as “a necessary action based on the present security situation in the Taiwan Strait and the need to safeguard national sovereignty.”

“Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of Chinese territory. There is no room for any foreign interference on the Taiwan issue,” the statement said.

'We seek no conflict with China'