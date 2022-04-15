Soon after LaunchGood, a crowdfunding platform went online in 2013, it raised a few dollars to install a basketball hoop at a mosque in Detroit, Michigan. It was a humble first step to raise funds for a bunch of kids.

But since then, the platform has hosted over 40,000 fundraising campaigns in 150 countries, helping raise over $300 million, for causes, which range from assisting Rohingya Muslim refugees to arranging food for Yemeni children.

This Ramadan, which started in early April, LaunchGood hit the milestone of registering 1 million donors since it started the operation.

Chris Abdur-Rahman Blauvelt, LaunchGood’s CEO, says the company's founders had a simple and clear intention: to tap into a global community of Muslims who wanted to do good.

“Muslims are so incredibly generous. We wanted to create a space for people to tell their stories and inspire real change for a better future. If you look at our website, LaunchGood is like a storybook of all the good Muslims are doing in the world,” he told TRT World.

It’s common knowledge that good ideas and intentions alone are not enough for a company to survive, especially if it’s a startup in a cut-throat environment.

In 2013, LaunchGood was one of 100 companies part of a business accelerator programme in Detroit. It is the only startup among them still operating today - even the company that ran the accelerator programme eventually folded.

Amany Killawi, another LaunchGood co-founder, says that the company’s success is a result of the kind-hearted people it has attracted over the years.

“Our goal at LaunchGood is to facilitate change by providing a platform that connects generous people with those in need, wherever they are. Our donors have kept this platform alive and thriving - they’re the real heroes of this story.”