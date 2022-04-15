Amazon warehouse workers in New York’s Staten Island made history this month after they voted and succeeded in creating the first labour union at the e-commerce giant.

Unions across the United States and abroad celebrated the victory against the multi-billion dollar corporation, which has long opposed a collective bargaining agent on its premises.

“It's a great day when workers come together to win dignity and respect on the job,” the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) told TRT World.

The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of unions in the US - it’s made up of 56 national and international unions that represent more than 12 million active and retired workers.

“In the face of one of the richest, most anti-union corporations, the Amazon Labour Union’s victory proves when working people unite in the fight for justice, anything is possible,” AFL-CIO added.

The victory for Amazon workers in New York came just a month after a similar attempt at another warehouse in Alabama faltered.

This was the Alabama warehouse’s second attempt to unionise after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that Amazon interfered in their first election last spring.

Now many are questioning the legitimacy of the result of the second election as hundreds of ballots remain challenged by Amazon and the RWDSU, an arm of the AFL-CIO that represents retail and wholesale workers.

“Amazon workers have a legal right to a truly free and fair union election,” AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said in a statement emailed to TRT World.

“They are asking for what should be the standard for every American worker: safe working conditions, fair wages, and dignity and respect on the job.”

She called for every single contested ballot to be counted in the close election, adding the organisation “will not allow Amazon to bully workers out of exercising their basic freedom.”

A union of hard labour

A union is an organised group that aims to protect and further the rights and interests of workers through collective bargaining for better wages, hours and working conditions.

Trade unions are formed for a specific trade or occupation, while industrial unions are for a particular industry. Trade unions are created through an employee vote, sanctioned by the NLRB, or if a company recognises the union.

Union membership among public-sector workers (33.9 percent) is five times higher than the rate of private-sector workers (6.1 percent), according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This contrast shows how millions of US employees at private sector companies, especially tech firms, are vulnerable to exploitation.

In 2021, 7 million employees in the public sector belonged to unions. Workers in education, training, library occupations and protective service occupations were most likely to be part of organised labour.

Among many benefits for workers, unions can help workers file complaints against their employers and even subsidise legal fees in cases of discrimination and wrongful termination. Unions also make politicians aware about the issues workers face.

To form or join a union is a federal right in the US under a law known as the Wagner Act passed in 1935. It protects worker rights to join together and collectively bargain, while also making it illegal for employers to retaliate against those who try to organise.

Yet, just this week a Starbucks employee was fired for allegedly attempting to form a union, reports VICE news, adding to a long list of labour violations the coffee-chain has been accused of.

So why is it that big companies like Amazon and Starbucks are fighting tooth and nail against these unions?

Impact of unions

Companies have a "total allergy to unionisation," a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, Wilma Liebman, told Insider.

She said they “don't want an outside organisation interfering with their autonomy or their ability to act unilaterally.” They are also fearful that unions will "cost them more than they can afford.”