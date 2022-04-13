The United Nations envoy to Yemen has called for "serious engagement" to uphold the war-torn country's truce, which has offered a rare respite from violence.

Hans Grundberg spoke on Wednesday at the end of his first visit to the rebel-held capital, where he held talks with Houthi rebel leaders.

"While we see that the truce is broadly holding, we need to be mindful of the challenges, too," the Swedish diplomat warned at the end of his three-day visit.

"We are relying on the parties' continued commitment and serious engagement in upholding the truce."

The two-month ceasefire took effect 11 days ago.

'Significant reduction in hostilities'