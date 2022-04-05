A small business owner Aru de Silva in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo has been struggling to keep her bakery running due to soaring inflation, lengthy power cuts, and a gas shortage in the face of a deepening economic crisis.

Aru dedicated over a decade to build a speciality bakery, The Sugar Shack, which had no shortage of customers who enjoyed an array of cakes, cookies, coffee and speciality drinks.

Her business took a “ catastrophic” hit when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa imposed a curfew and a social media ban, her only means of communication with the customers.

Troops armed with assault rifles confronted crowds protesting last week as public anger over the worsening economic crisis morphed into larger protests, with demonstrators throwing bricks and setting fires outside the residence of President Rajapaksa.

In response, the government declared a state of emergency on Friday and banned social media and instant messaging platforms. Protests still went ahead on Sunday and continued on Monday, in defiance.

“When you ban social media overnight coupled with a last-minute curfew (for no real reason), it has a catastrophic impact on our struggling businesses,” Aru told TRT World.

“The economic crisis created by our current government & (almost) all politicians of the recent past, with their bad policies & corruption in this country, has resulted in a situation in which it is now almost impossible for me to run my small business that I have dedicated over a decade to build.”

According to Aru, the ever-increasing prices make it difficult for her to price products. Even if she is willing to pay higher prices, she said some of the ingredients she needs aren't available in the market due to import restrictions imposed due to a forex crisis.

“Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) like mine are the country's lifeline for millions. The government prioritized building massive highways over providing essentials for the people & SMEs like mine to operate, through import restrictions,” she said.

Protests were held across the country this week, with thousands joining in immaterial of their status and standing.

From company chairmen to CEOs, to taxi drivers and mothers, everyone chanted ‘Go Home Gota’ - ‘Enough is Enough’ – ‘Go Home Rajapaksas’ – ‘Don’t Ruin Our Future’ – “Give Our Country Back’.

Sharine Gunasekera joined the protests in Colombo on Monday as she struggled for two years to give her children a better life.

“I want my voice to be heard, for the sake of my children. We even contemplated leaving the country for better prospects, but even the thought is heartbreaking because that would mean we have to leave behind our elderly parents,” she told TRT World.