Official results from Hungary's general election have shown Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party winning a fourth term in office by a much greater margin than pre-election polls had suggested, after a campaign overshadowed by the offensive in neighbouring Ukraine.

Addressing a jubilant crowd chanting his name, many of them wearing Fidesz's orange party colour, Orban said on Sunday: "We have won a great victory –– a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the Moon and certainly from Brussels".

The 58-year-old was challenged by six united opposition parties in election aiming to roll back the "illiberal" revolution Orban's Fidesz party has pursued during 12 consecutive years in office.

Preliminary results with about 98 percent of national party list votes counted showed Orban's Fidesz party leading with 53.1 percent of votes versus 35 percent for Marki-Zay's opposition alliance. Fidesz was also winning 88 of 106 single-member constituencies.

Structural impediments

Voters were electing lawmakers to the 199-seat parliament.

Opinion polls in the last days of the race gave Fidesz a slight advantage over the Western-looking coalition of opposition parties.

Opposition parties and international observers have pointed out structural impediments to defeating Orban, highlighting pervasive pro-government bias in the public media, the domination of commercial news outlets by Orban allies and a heavily gerrymandered electoral map.

The Organization For Security and Cooperation in Europe sent a full observation mission to Hungary to monitor Sunday's election, only the second time it has done so in a European Union country.

Yet despite what it called an uneven playing field, the six-party opposition coalition, United For Hungary, asked voters to support its efforts to introduce a new political culture in Hungary based on pluralistic governance and mended alliances with the EU and NATO.

