Türkiye to Russia: Ukraine 'war' must stop
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that Ankara has displayed a “clear, balanced and objective” stance since the conflict began.
Russian foreign minister says today's meeting with Turkish counterpart showed they need to meet more often amid rapidly changing international situation. / AA
March 16, 2022

Türkiye has urged Russia to stop 'war' in Ukraine as it continues its peace efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, said: "This must be put to an end .... wars have no winners and peace has no losers."

Cavusoglu said that Ankara has displayed a “clear, balanced and objective” stance from the very beginning.

"As country that has good ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye continued its role as an honest mediator and facilitator despite all difficulties," he added.

He said that Türkiye will continue to implement the Montreux Convention.

Speaking on the occasion, Lavrov said Russia appreciates Türkiye's "balanced position" between Moscow and Kiev.

Russia-Türkiye relations are of increasing importance for maintaining global stability, he added.

Noting that Turkiye and Russia have different positions on Ukraine, Lavrov said Russia also appreciates that Turkiye remains committed and fully implements the Montreux Convention.

Evacuation of Turkish nationals

Türkiye's priority is evacuation of its nationals, civilians from Ukrainian city of Mariupol, with 'urgent' humanitarian ceasefire, Cavusoglu stressed.

He hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a step toward lasting peace.

Türkiye's President Erdogan may soon hold discussions with Russian counterpart Putin to discuss the Ukraine-Russia situation, Cavusoglu added.

Russian foreign minister underlined that Wednesday's meeting with Turkish counterpart showed they need to meet more often amid rapidly changing international situation.

READ MORE:Türkiye: Comprehensive peace treaty between Russia, Ukraine on table

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
