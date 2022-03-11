The European Union has said the talks it is chairing on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord must be paused, days after fresh demands from Russia complicated negotiations.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, tweeted on Friday that the pause was "due to external factors", despite the fact that "a final text is essentially ready and on the table".

Borrell said he would "continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement", using the acronym for the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Russia's ambassador to the UN in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told reporters that he rejected "attempts to put all the blame on the Russian Federation". "The conclusion of the deal does not depend on Russia only," he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet the pause in talks "could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue".

Roadblock in negotiations

The current round of negotiations started in late November involving Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, with the US taking part indirectly.