WORLD
3 MIN READ
Leader of Proud Boys far-right militia arrested over Capitol attack
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was arrested for his suspected role in coordinated attack on US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, officials say.
Leader of Proud Boys far-right militia arrested over Capitol attack
Tarrio is one of the most high-profile of more than 775 people criminally charged for their roles in the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump / Reuters Archive
March 8, 2022

The leader of the Proud Boys, one of the main far-right groups in the US, has been arrested over his role in the assault against the US Capitol last year, officials said.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 38, has been indicted on conspiracy and other charges along with five other members of the organisation, said Matthew Graves, US attorney for the District of Columbia on Tuesday. Graves is leading the sprawling probe into the insurrection targeting the seat of US democracy on January 6, 2021.

Tarrio, a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, is not accused of physically breaching the US Capitol along with hundreds-strong mob of then president's supporters who overran the building that houses Congress on January 6, 2021, as lawmakers gathered to certify Joe Biden's election win over Trump.

Rather, the indictment states that Tarrio "led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol."

Tarrio was arrested on January 4 of last year on a warrant charging him with the destruction of property in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner posted at a church in Washington.

He was released and ordered to stay out of Washington, which would explain why he was not in the city the day of the insurrection.

Recommended

Nearly 800 arrested so far

Tarrio is the second far-right leader arrested over the Capitol riot that stunned America and the world.

The founder and leader of a group called the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, 56, and 10 members of it were arrested on January 13 of this year and charged with seditious conspiracy, the most serious of any of the charges filed so far in the insurrection.

So far more than 775 people have been arrested in connection with the events of that day.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction