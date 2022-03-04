Kiev’s story of resisting Russian military aggression has won support from around the world. Putin’s lies about Ukraine are not as powerful as the facts Ukraine can tell.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his co-conspirators in the attack on Ukraine are betting that inside every Ukrainian, there is a Russian trying to get out.

He is wrong. The opposite is true. Watching the onslaught of destruction brought by Putin’s forces, millions of Russians may discover there is a Ukrainian inside of them.

Russians watching the destruction in Ukraine, listening to the voices of Ukrainians speaking a language they can understand, citizens of the Russian Federation may realise that they share the same problem as the Ukrainians: the ruthlessness of the Putinist regime.

Withdrawing his troops today and giving up on his invasion is the only way Putin can avoid Ukrainians and Russians from finding out what they really have in common. The longer he waits, the more chances Russians will have to hear from their Ukrainian friends, family and relatives. The longer he waits to end a war he cannot win, the more Russian soldiers will die. Putin and his clique see them as expendable.

Despite deceptive rhetoric about the need to protect Russian-speakers in Ukraine, Putin’s forces have shelled Ukrainian civilians in the largest Russian-speaking city, Kharkiv. There is a grim irony that the man who writes at length about the familial unity of Russians and Ukrainians, and then launches a violent “special military operation” to convince them of their common heritage, is the same man whose regime oversaw the decriminalisation of domestic violence.

Putin dreams of establishing a “triune” state, composed of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, but with Moscow as its capital of capitals. Ukrainians, like the Belarusians before them, can expect to be relegated to second or third class status within this revived realm of Russian imperium, sometimes mistranslated in the West as a nebulous term “sphere of influence.”

But expanding a sphere of influence does not usually mean “territorial annexation by force.” Usually it means strengthening economic and cultural ties through peaceful means. But Putin has shown himself too impatient and paranoid to achieve that.

Today, Putin is trying to fix his mistake in 2014. That’s when Russia annexed Crimea and started supporting Russia-speaking Ukrainian separatists with weapons, starting a civil war. Those were his reactions to Ukrainian rejection of a Russia-trade deal in favor of a European economic agreement. Since then, Ukrainian opinions of Russia and Putin have cratered.

“It’s like a complex system of fragile balanced objects on top of a tabletop and one man decided to jump up and down next to the table – we can’t predict which bits will break, but break they will,” Jeremy Morris, a Professor of Russian & Global Studies at Aarhus University in Denmark. “Perhaps one aim is to deny Ukrainians as even an identity within the ‘new’ Russia that will emerge. It seems very short sighted and again, perhaps reflecting a poor level of knowledge in the Kremlin about what’s really going on.”

The self-appointed patriarch of Slavic peoples has overestimated his ability to command obedience from his so-called family members by force. As the Russian army’s pace of advance across Ukraine slows, the frustration has started to simmer on pro-invasion telegram channels. That reality is starting to break through a thick defences of delusion.

“The main problem of Russia in Ukraine is that in the eight years after the Maidan, the heads of Ukrainians were so filled with anti-Russian propaganda and Russophobia that most of the population is hostile to Russia. Russia has been blamed and blamed for all the troubles of Ukraine,” Who will explain to them now that Russia will improve their lives?” an anonymous post on a Belarusian telegram channel reads.

“Everything that is connected with the state of Ukraine should be demolished right away. Immediately get the consent of officials to work for Russia and only then leave them on the ground. And the flags, which immediately change to Russian everywhere. Ban all rallies and impose martial law and a curfew. Nothing can be done without drastic measures.”

Inflating the influence of far-right elements in Ukrainian society to justify violence against civilians, the author of the post comes to a genocidal conclusion: “If in Ukraine everyone became Nazis and Bandera, then they are all enemies.”

The frustration expressed here reflects the reality of being an occupier of a foreign country. In Syria, where Russia’s other “special military operation” has met with success at the cost of hundreds of thousands of Syrian lives, the Kremlin was never responsible for policing dissent in the streets. Doing the same in Ukraine is impossible.

Those challenges, which will require money Russia no longer has, do not factor into the bellicose pronouncements of Russian imperialists.

“Russia will win no matter what,” the same Telegram account declares. “Russia is big, it is a country of warriors and heroes. No amount of rabid Western propaganda and disinformation will change this fact. Russia came to Ukraine forever.”

The writer is right that disinformation will not work, but the basic truth of the illegal invasion will blunt Russia’s aims. And it’s a truth Ukrainians know well. Recent images out of Russian-held territory show citizens taking to the streets in protest against the invasion. The surreal smartphone video shows Ukrainians exercising their right to free assembly even in the face of Russian tanks.

Other videos show determined citizens standing in front of columns of armoured Russian vehicles. Despite the desires for vengeance and bloodshed of Russia’s Extremely Online General Staff sitting in comfy anonymity, the soldiers do not roll through the crowd.

One Twitter account, apparently run by a Russian citizen going by the name Andrei, said Moscow’s expectations of an easily conquest had always been wrong.

"The Russian degenerate command relied on demoralization and desertion by the Ukrainian military. This delusional idea did not justify itself - the Ukrainian military did not lay down their weapons and did not massively switch to the Russian side,” Andrei wrote on February 25, the day after the invasion began.

“Therefore, I listen to these Soviet nonsense from grandfathers from the command about ‘the Ukrainian army serves the people and does not resist.’ The idiots thought it would work. No, it didn't work.’’

The next day, Andrei sent another tweet: “In Russia, it seems that Twitter has slowed down. Nothing loads or works for me.”

As of now, he hasn’t tweeted again.

What went wrong?

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed sanctions on the Russian economy.

"Russia has many friends and it can not be isolated," Lavrov told Al Jazeera in an interview.

He is right. Russia does have many friends. Russia has millions of friends around the world who enjoy and study Russia’s culture, art and history. They have visited Russia or even speak Russian. They have Russian friends, family and colleagues. Those friendships are Russia’s greatest treasure. They cannot be auctioned or owned by any oligarch. They were there before Putin, and they will be there after Putin.

Putin does not have nearly as many friends as Russia does. He is outnumbered, too, and by more than most people realise. He has his supporters in Russia, and his clique of allies in business and media, but none of them matter as much to the project of subjugating Ukraine as he does.

It’s not just the hundreds of thousands of armed Ukrainians who despise Putin, it’s also the tens of millions of Ukrainians who support them. Beyond them, there are hundreds of millions of people around the world disgusted and outraged by the war. The 141 votes cast Wednesday in the UN General Assembly to condemn Putin’s aggression, and the abstentions of Kremlin-curious or friendly countries like China, India and Iran, suggest that billions of people are not on Putin’s side.

Putin does not listen to these people anyway. And the people he does listen to are not in a position to contradict him. When he makes a self-destructive decision there is no one there to stop him. Indeed, his closest circle has every reason to encourage him.

Yuri Akopov is a Russian essayist who has been keeping track of trends in the discourse in Russian-speaking social media circles that support Putin’s campaign in Ukraine. These discussions are nearly invisible to pundits who don’t speak Russian.

“Most of communication in these circles is understandably conducted in Russian (some prominent figures, e.g. Alexander Karlin, tweet in English as well), but I am not sure it is easy to navigate for someone who doesn’t speak the language even with the help of Google Translate,” he told TRT World. “This is because this culture is, like American alt-right a few years ago, runs on a few levels of irony-that-isn’t-irony mixed with truth, and it might be difficult to fish out the useful nuggets.

Distilling bluster and trolling from sincerely held beliefs, Akopov has been able to discern a trend in their opinions about Ukraine.

“They see Ukrainian identity as a veneer hiding the same old Russian one, so it needs to be peeled off (‘Ukrainian activists should be purged’). People realising they’re really Russian is very much expected in these circles,” Akopov told TRT World.

“The expectations were clearly for something like 2014 in Donbas (sporadic resistance with people and officials welcoming them in), and needless to say this didn’t turn out as expected. There isn’t a shred of a doubt about whether the whole thing was worth it though,” he said.

Akopov draws a distinction between the “low level propaganda” made for general consumption, where Putin’s threats of global nuclear murder-suicide are taken more seriously than these more elite circles, which do not include “normie Putin fans.”

General consumption propaganda has tried to hide defeats, but the notion of sacrificing thousands and thousands of soldiers for the cause of national rejuvenation or survival is hardly a new concept in Russian history. Nationalist intellectual narrators

Russia’s nationalist intellectual narrators “are aware of sustained losses, this doesn’t change anything for them,” Akopov added.