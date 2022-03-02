Empathising with one group or cause and refusing that empathy to others has led to many atrocities in human history.

If one looks at famous Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi's life, it's clear that the great global leader was driven by the idea of empathy for all. His teachings even encouraged empathy for enemies because he was deeply committed to humanity and always believed in softening the oppressor with love.

As Russia pounds Ukraine with missiles and cluster bombs, causing a new influx of refugees on European borders, a new debate holding Western media accountable for displaying selective empathy is shaping up.

While every Ukrainian refugee deserves a safe home, not just in Europe but in any other part of the world, their portrayal in Western media is a disservice to their suffering.

Many TV correspondents, particularly those who have white skin and blue eyes, have applied their racist lens to the crisis, describing the suffering of Ukrainian refugees as "different" from that of Arab, Asian or African refugees. In some cases, they unabashedly called the Ukrainian refugees "more civilised" than their non-European counterparts.

The double standards kept falling to new lows. Ukrainian civilians making Molotov cocktails and arming themselves with state-given machine guns were described as "freedom fighters" and "heroes," which from a neutral perspective is an apt description.

But the same Western media applies different framing while describing resistance movements in places like Palestine. They paint every Palestinian resisting Israeli occupation with arms with the same brush and conveniently label them as "terrorists" for defending their land.

‘They watch Netflix’

Daniel Hannan’s article on the current Russia-Ukraine war published in the British Telegraph is one of the stark examples of selective empathy. He wrote: “They [Ukrainians] seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking. Ukraine is a European country. Its people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts, vote in free elections, and read uncensored newspapers.”

Other journalists said the ongoing war was affecting the “civilised cities” and targetting the “blue-eyed and blonde-haired.” They also described Russia's military assault as the war against “Europe, not the third world,” while conveniently forgetting that Europe has been home to some of the worst wars and war crimes in human history, such as the Holocaust.

The Bosnian genocide in 1992 also included the ethnic cleansing, systematic mass rape and indiscriminate shelling of cities of “blue-eyed and blonde-haired” Muslims.

Notre Dame fire vs Sudan’s massacre

Another example of selective empathy is the Notre Dame fire and the Sudanese massacre in 2019. Even though both are important, it was noticeable how much money and sympathy a cathedral attracted within a matter of hours, while the brutal massacre unfolding in Sudan failed to generate any global outrage.

The military in Sudan then overthrew and arrested former president Omar al Bashir amid mass protests. The Transitional Military Council claimed it needs to be in charge to retain order and security in Sudan - but the death toll suggested otherwise. Hundreds have been killed or injured; thousands are missing.

Role of mainstream media

Minutes after Notre Dame was in flames, photos and videos were on all news platforms. This crisis left zero dead, three injured, and a burnt building behind.

Many took to social media stating reasons why Sudan was not getting media coverage: Because the victims were black Africans and Muslims.