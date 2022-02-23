Wildfires have impacted the Amazon, California, and Australia to a great extent, and they are likely to become more common and intense occurrences, new research warns.

Raising the alarm over the wildfires that are likely to spread even in previously unaffected areas, a report by the United Nations and GRID-Arendal predicted a four percent increase by 2030 and a 30 percent increase by 2050.

But why is the world not able to tackle the apparent threat?

The escalating climate change

Wildfires and climate change are “mutually exacerbating,” the report says, warning that climate change is made worse by wildfires and wildfires are made worse by the impacts of climate change.

Other factors include a constant change in land use and land management practices, as well as changing demographics.

“Climate change has led to numerous environmental changes that can increase the frequency and magnitude of dangerous fire weather – increased drought, high air temperatures, low relative humidity, dry lightning, and strong winds, resulting in hotter, drier, and longer fire seasons,” the report said.

“The increase in the frequency and magnitude of dangerous weather conditions are causing vegetation that would not usually burn (e.g., rainforests, permafrost, and peatland swamps) to dry out and combust.”

The last seven years have globally been the hottest on record "by a clear margin," according to the European Union. Globally, 2021 was the fifth hottest year on record, with average temperatures 1.1-1.2C above 1850-1900 levels, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a report on Monday.